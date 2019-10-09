Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Lupaka Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lupaka Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.