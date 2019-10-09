M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $674.75

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $674.75 and traded as low as $674.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $664.00, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPE shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.08 million and a P/E ratio of -807.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 661.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 674.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.50%.

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

