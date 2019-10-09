Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.65, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.50.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.76 million for the quarter.

About Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

