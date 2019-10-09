Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) Shares Down 1.1%

Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) shares traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.78 ($1.26) and last traded at A$1.78 ($1.26), 637,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.80 ($1.27).

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.76.

About Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG)

Magellan Global Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.