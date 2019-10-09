Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of MNK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. 4,983,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,952. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.