Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.49. 140,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,597. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.12. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.41.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

