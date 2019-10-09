Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Down 0.9%

Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18, 23,983 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 66,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

About Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

