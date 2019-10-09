Maxcoin (MAX) Market Cap Reaches $247,167.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $247,167.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00872557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00211450 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004476 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

