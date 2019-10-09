Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.09. 267,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,132. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $161.82 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.