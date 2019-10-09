MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $39,152.00 and approximately $1,215.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 63.9% higher against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000387 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

