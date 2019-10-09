MenaPay (MPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $5.06 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. MenaPay has a market cap of $5.06 million and $231,747.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00207479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.01059571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,552,968 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

