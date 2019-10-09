Menlo Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 3.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Markel by 190.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

MKL stock traded down $24.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,145.28. 32,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,089.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total value of $3,284,098.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,060,960.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,064 shares of company stock worth $6,857,943. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

