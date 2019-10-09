Mercury Reaches One Day Volume of $3,329.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $446,509.00 and $3,329.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00208226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.01065829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

