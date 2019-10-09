Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 4.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $86,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.