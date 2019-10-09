Meyer Handelman Co. Has $27.96 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,532. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $131.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.