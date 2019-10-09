Meyer Handelman Co. Has $33.74 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 234.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

Intel stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,256,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155,398. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.