Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

MSFT stock opened at $136.70 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1,046.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

