MinexCoin Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $334,048.00 and $92,676.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00207542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.01063736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,440,315 coins and its circulating supply is 5,915,123 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

