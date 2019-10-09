Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.54). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.83).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,423. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $15.50.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ian Clements bought 4,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 575,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,378,432 shares of company stock worth $20,587,684.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

