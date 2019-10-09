MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Insider Andy Fung Sells 487,383 Shares

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) insider Andy Fung sold 487,383 shares of MNF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.09 ($3.61), for a total transaction of A$2,482,241.62 ($1,760,455.05).

Shares of MNF stock traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$4.99 ($3.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,828 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $366.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.05. MNF Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$3.25 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of A$5.48 ($3.89).

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

