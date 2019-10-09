Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $39.00

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

MC stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $589,641.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 601,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 138,158 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 618.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

