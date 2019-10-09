Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Shares Up 2%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.56, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Moncler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Moncler alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24.

Moncler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.