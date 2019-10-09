Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 9,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,945. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,655,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Insiders purchased 24,886 shares of company stock valued at $338,081 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

