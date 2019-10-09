Morgan Stanley Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $155.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.82.

URI traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. 9,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

