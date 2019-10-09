Morgan Stanley Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $75.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $63.32. 335,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,747 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,736,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,423,000 after acquiring an additional 858,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.