Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,944 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $1,450,232.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,334,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,396,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,435 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $1,280,264.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,568 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $2,659,092.48.

MORN traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.70. 67,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.85. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $162.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

