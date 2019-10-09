Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 141 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $47,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

LLY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 106,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,623. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.06.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

