National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 95.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,640,000 after purchasing an additional 134,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 73.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. 18,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,992. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.