Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Down 2.2%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, 14,039 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 169,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.