Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Navigant Consulting reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.77 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Navigant Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:NCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 136,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. Navigant Consulting has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 321.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 81.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the second quarter worth about $223,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

