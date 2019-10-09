Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. 54,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,495,453. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

