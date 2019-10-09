Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,238 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,495,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after acquiring an additional 922,533 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

