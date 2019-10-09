Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $129.46.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

