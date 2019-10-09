NEM Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, Cryptomate and Binance. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. NEM has a market cap of $376.99 million and $36.49 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, OKEx, Indodax, BTC-Alpha, Binance, HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptopia, Iquant, Coinbe, COSS, Bittrex, Bithumb, Exrates, Kuna, Bitbns, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, Poloniex, Upbit, CoinTiger, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Zaif, Huobi, Koineks and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

