Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Neos Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,749.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Neos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

