New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Receives $32.20 Average PT from Brokerages

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,746 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 334,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 159,829.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 49,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,691,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. New York Times has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.20 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.