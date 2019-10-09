Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.61. 308,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,043. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.08.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

