Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 895.6% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 104,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 114,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 414,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. 2,711,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $83.37.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

