NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 3.5% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.11. 67,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.01 and a 200 day moving average of $206.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $233.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total transaction of $5,310,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,897,168.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

