Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,740 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,740 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 4.2% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 436.9% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 10.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,629. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

