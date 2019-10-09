Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Nice were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,185,000 after acquiring an additional 244,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 322,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nice in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.92.

NICE traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,981. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.54 and a 52 week high of $155.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

