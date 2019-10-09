Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.79. Nordic American Tanker shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 8,034,451 shares traded.

NAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $396.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 18.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

