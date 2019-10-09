Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. Nordstrom also reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

JWN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. 79,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,381. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,679,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,535,000 after acquiring an additional 340,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 693,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,629,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after acquiring an additional 185,822 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

