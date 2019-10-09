Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 13,525,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,837,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

