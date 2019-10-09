Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $367.63. 1,265,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,245. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

