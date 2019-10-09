Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,986 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,350 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $5,703,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $1,701,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 174,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $60.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

