Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in State Street by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 50.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in State Street by 6.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. 49,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,181. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

