Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. 13,521,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,731,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $270.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

