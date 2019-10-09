Norwood Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NWFL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $109,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,511.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $37,065.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

