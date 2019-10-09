Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.10

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.15), with a volume of 358299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.60.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

